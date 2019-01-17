[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel presents the Good Luck 2019 package in celebration of the Lunar New Year holiday.The package includes a one-night stay at the Standard Room, a breakfast buffet for two at Terrace, admission to an ice rink for two hours as well as skate rental for two and hot chocolate for two at the ice rink’s snack bar.Guests will also be offered complimentary shuttle bus services to and from Namsangol Hanok Village, where families can experience Korean traditional activities, including the pounding of rice cake and games.The package is available from Feb. 1 to 6, with prices starting from 320,000 won. For more information and reservations, contact Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8888.Il Ponte, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Italian restaurant, presents a five-course meal featuring oysters in season.Freshly shucked oysters will start the meal, followed by seafood soup with tomato and mussels. For the pasta course, spaghetti with oysters and mussels with oregano in white wine sauce will be served. This will be followed by grilled sea bass with lemon-butter sauce. For dessert, there will be pear cooked in Dolcetto red wine served with vanilla ice cream.The oyster set-course costs 115,000 won per person and is only available in January. For reservations, call Il Ponte at (02) 317-3270.Jeju Shilla Hotel offers the Winter Fantasy package that allows guests to enjoy the beauty of Jeju Island in winter. .As part of the package, guests can hike up the snow-covered Hallasan under the guidance of experienced hotel staff trained to lead leisure activities. After a 150-minute trek, snacks prepared by hotel chefs will be served on the mountain.At night, guests can take a dip in the hotel’s heated swimming pool. While relaxing on Petit Cavana, they can watch films that will be screened. There will also be live performances by musicians.The deal includes a one-night stay at the Standard Room, breakfast for two and admission to the executive lounge. Prices start at 370,000 won. For more information, call Jeju Shilla Hotel at (064) 735-5114.Hanwha Resort Geoje Belvedere has launched the “Mom & Kids Wellness” promotion for the winter vacation season.All programs include complimentary body checkups. The “Mom & Kids One-Day” program includes 90 minutes of spa treatment, healthy meals, a wellness program for kids and three hours free at kids’ facilities. The program is available at 420,000 won, a 30 percent discounted price for guests who stay at the Pororo character room.The “Mom & Kids Compact” program includes a wellness program for mom and kids and a 20 percent discount for kids’ facilities. It costs 182,000 won.For more information, call the hotel at 1670-9977.JW Marriott Seoul’s The Lounge has a new menu put together by global F&B consultant Alan Yau.Yau, who has offered consultation to various Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, participated in the menu revamp for The Lounge. He added dim sum dishes and bite-sized items to the menu, creating a Chinese afternoon tea session. Premium Chinese tea is paired with the dishes.The new menu items can be ordered between noon to 5 p.m. Prices for dim sum start at 18,000 won and bite-sized items at 13,000 won. For more information, call JW Marriott Seoul at (02) 6282-6267.