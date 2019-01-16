Korea sets FCEV target at 80,000 units by 2022

BUSINESS

South Korea will increase the number of hydrogen-powered vehicles on the roads by 80,000 units in the next four years, the finance minister said Wednesday.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki said at a ministerial meeting on innovation-led growth in Seoul that the new fuel-cell electric vehicle target is part of a broad strategy aimed at building an ecosystem for hydrogen industries. It would include producers of the fuel as well as technologies that store and transport the energy. The final plan on the government’s hydrogen drive is set to be announced Thursday at a meeting with the attendance of President Moon Jae-in, officials said.



During the meeting, the government also unveiled a plan to promote artificial intelligence and a data economy by expanding the relevant market to a size worth 30 trillion won ($26.8 billion) by 2023, and creating AI hubs for big data centers and platforms.







Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki is briefed on the business portfolio of a startup stationed at a local incubator for budding enterprises in Yangjae, southern Seoul, Wednesday. Yonhap

