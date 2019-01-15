Pro-unification group postpones inter-Korean New Year event to next month

NATIONAL

A pro-unification organization in South Korea said a New Year's meeting with its North Korean counterparts, planned to be held at the North's Mount Kumgang resort, has been delayed to next month.





The South Korean Committee for Implementation of the June 15 Joint Declaration had earlier said it would hold the joint event at the scenic mountain resort later this month.



(Yonhap)



The June 15 declaration refers to the agreement made by the two Koreas at their first-ever summit in 2000.





At the request of the North Korean side, the group has decided to postpone the event to Feb. 12-13, it said.





Some 250 South Koreans and 15 members of a foreign delegation will take part in the two-day event, which will include a meeting to discuss ways to strengthen the unification movement, as well as a banquet and a performance by North Korean artists, it said.



