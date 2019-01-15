Local experts doubt report on NK bolstering nuclear arsenal

NATIONAL

North Korea cannot afford to be slapped with additional international sanctions over the development of nuclear weapons, experts here said Tuesday, following a media report that the country might have produced material for more atomic bombs in 2018.



Citing satellite-imagery analysis and leaked US intelligence, Bloomberg on Monday reported that Pyongyang has been strengthening its nuclear arsenal by churning out rockets and warheads as well as adding several intercontinental ballistic missiles and pursuing nuclear proliferation in the year since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un halted weapons tests.

In this June. 12, 2018, file photo, US President Donald Trump (right) meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. (AP-Yonhap)