‘Enemy’ missing from latest Defense Ministry white paper

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Defense Ministry does not refer to North Korea as an enemy and takes a less hostile tone toward the communist state in its 23rd white paper, published Tuesday.The ministry’s latest biennial white paper -- the first to be published under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration, which came to power in 2017 -- addresses security threats, military policies and the regional security environment.Perhaps most notably, the Defense Ministry eliminated the phrase specifically describing North Korea as South Korea’s “enemy,” a move that appears to reflect South Korea’s efforts to maintain a more peaceful mood in its dealings with the North.While first defining the term “enemy” as a force that threatens and encroaches on the sovereignty of the Republic of Korea, the white paper said only that North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction constituted such a threat.The ministry explained that the relationship with the North had improved as a result of last year’s three inter-Korean summits. It also highlighted the North’s promise to make efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.“While North Korea had previously maintained its stance of keeping its nuclear capabilities despite stringent international sanctions, it affirmed its (willingness to pursue the) denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in 2018 and continues to make efforts to emerge from isolation by improving diplomatic relations through summits such as the North Korea-US summit.”In its 2016 white paper, the ministry had identified the communist regime’s constant military threats and provocations as the “primary security threats” the South faced and stated that its regime and military would “remain an enemy insofar as they are the agents carrying out these threats.” It also said North Korea was using its nuclear capabilities to ensure its survival.Conservatives have raised concerns that not describing North Korea as an enemy could undermine the military’s readiness posture amid the North’s lingering military threats.North Korea largely appears to have maintained the status quo in terms of its military and nuclear capabilities, according to the recent white paper. The ministry also estimates that North Korea has some 50 kilograms of weapons-grade plutonium -- sufficient to manufacture 10 nuclear weapons -- the same amount stated in the 2016 white paper.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)