N. Korea's vice FM travels to Sweden for conference

Choe Son-hui, North Korea's vice foreign minister, showed up in Beijing on Wednesday on her way to Sweden, where she will attend an international conference.







She arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at around 11:30 a.m. on an Air Koryo flight.Asked about her destination, Choe answered, "I am going to an international conference in Sweden."It remains to be seen whether she will hold any sideline meetings in connection with the ongoing denuclearization negotiations. Sweden has often been a place for exploratory semi-governmental contact between Pyongyang and Washington. (Yonhap)