Moon to hold second meeting with corporate community

The meeting, the second with business leaders in as many weeks, will be attended by top executives of conglomerates and large companies and chiefs of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and local chambers of commerce.
|President Moon Jae-in at the meeting with startups and SMEs held on Jan. 7. Yonhap
According to Cheong Wa Dae, the chiefs of 22 conglomerates set to attend the meeting were selected by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The first meeting with businesspeople took place on Jan. 7, when Moon met with SMEs and startups.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Moon is set to discuss economic issues and working with the corporate community in laying the foundation for “innovative growth,” according to the presidential office.
Conglomerate chiefs attending the meeting include Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group’s Senior Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. Lotte Group chief Shin Dong-bin and LG Group’s Koo Kwang-mo are also to attend.
From Cheong Wa Dae and the government, Moon’s top aides, including his chief of staff, chief of policy and senior secretaries for economy and employment are to be in attendance, along with ministers of industry, finance and labor.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)