Pulmuone USA reports $88m in tofu sales

BUSINESS

(Pulmuone USA)

South Korean food company Pulmuone said its tofu sales in the US had reached $88 million last year, an on-year increase of about 11.1 percent.On the strength of growing consumer interest in the protein-rich food, the US tofu market has grown to $97 million, market data showed.According to Pulmuone USA, the company held 73.8 percent of the market share as of Dec. 3.The company said its sales target for the US tofu market was 100 billion won ($89.3 million).Currently, Pulmuone operates global soy research and development centers in the US, China and Japan that work to develop and launch new variations of products, such as seasoned tofu, cubed tofu and tofu patties.Pulmuone entered the US market in 1991. It acquired soy foods company Vitasoy USA’s tofu brand Nasoya in 2016, consolidating its market leadership.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)