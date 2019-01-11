French artist Xavier Veilhan holds solo exhibition

LIFE&STYLE

Xavier Veilhan speaks at a press conference held at 313 Art Project's newly opened gallery in Seongbuk-dong on Thursday. On the backdrop is one of his "Ghost Landscapes." (313 Art Project)

"Marc" by Xavier Veilhan (313 Art Project)

One of “Rays” series by Xavier Veilhan (313 Art Project)

French artist Xavier Veilhan is holding a solo exhibition at 313 Art Project’s newly opened branch in Seongbuk-dong, as well as the gallery’s Cheongdam space.Veilhan rose to international acclaim with his 2009 exhibition at Versailles, and participated in the French Pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale.In Korea, Veilhan’s large-scale sculpture “The Great Mobiles” is installed at Terminal 2 of Incheon Airport. His large-scale sculptures have been installed at a number of skyscrapers in Seoul.The exhibition at 313 Art Project’s two galleries comprises a total of 18 works that demonstrate the French artist’s interest in diverse forms of sculptures.The exhibition includes the artist’s signature aluminum sculptures that look like digitally-rendered images in 3D.The geometrically rendered sculptures of people on show include “Jana,” a standing sculpture made with birch plywood, as well as a carbon sculpture titled “Marc.”“Metal Tableuax,” a polished stainless work that depicts a scene that took place at the musical pavilion “Studio Venezia,” Veilhan’s installation at the French Pavilion during the 2017 Venice Biennale, is also being displayed.There is also the artist’s latest attempt to cross 2D and 3D works, “Ghost Landscapes,” a series of works featuring engravings on metallic surfaces to depict silhouettes of clouds.Another work on display is “Rays,” a series of wall sculptures in which the artist attempts to combine the material qualities of 2D paintings and 3D sculptures.The exhibition runs through Feb. 15.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)