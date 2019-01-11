Nuclear safety agency orders recall of radon-emitting mattress pads

NATIONAL

South Korea's nuclear safety agency said Friday that it has ordered a local company to recall heated mattress pads that have been found to emit higher-than-permissible levels of the radioactive substance radon.







Nuclear Safety and Security Commission

The recall affects 38,000 heated mattress pads and 12,000 heated mattress pad covers manufactured by Daehyun Hitech Co., according to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission.The agency said the company has so far exchanged about 10,000 heated mattresses since October 2018.Radon is a colorless and odorless gas that can be found in nature as an indirect decay product of uranium or thorium. Being exposed to radon for long periods of time can lead to lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.Last year, the agency recalled mattresses produced by Daijin Bed Co. and daily necessities, such as pillows, from other manufacturers for emitting radon, sparking nationwide public safety concerns. (Yonhap)