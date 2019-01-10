[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Welcoming the strawberry season, Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotels & Residences presents the “Feel the Berry” promotion.The hotel’s cafe and bakery The Deli offers coconut berry smoothie and berry cream latte. Gourmet Bar offers strawberry vanilla latte, a strawberry coconut blended drink, strawberry cream soda and strawberry gin.The strawberry promotion continues until the end of January, with prices starting from 6,500 won.For more information, call Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.Il Ponte, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Italian restaurant, presents a five-course meal featuring oysters in season.Freshly shucked oysters will start the meal, followed by seafood soup with tomato and mussels. For the pasta course, spaghetti with oysters and mussels with oregano in white wine sauce will be served. This will be followed by grilled sea bass with lemon butter sauce. For dessert, there will be pear cooked in Dolcetto red wine served with vanilla ice cream.The oyster set-course costs 115,000 won per person and is only available in January. For reservations, call Il Ponte at (02) 317-3270.Hanwha Resort Geoje Belvedere has launched the “Mom & Kids Wellness” promotion for the winter vacation season.All programs include complimentary body checkups. The “Mom & Kids One-Day” program includes 90 minutes of spa treatment, healthy meals, a wellness program for kids and three hours free at kids’ facilities. The program is available at 420,000 won, a 30 percent discounted price for guests who stay at the Pororo character room.The “Mom & Kids Compact” program includes a wellness program for mom and kids and a 20 percent discount for kids’ facilities. It costs 182,000 won.For more information, call the hotel at 1670-9977.Ananti Namhae has launched its “All Inclusive Edition” package for guests looking for a relaxing staycation getaway.The package deal includes a night’s stay at the hotel’s Suite Room or Grand Villa.Two guests can enjoy a 4-course dinner at in-house restaurant Da Moim. Breakfast at the same restaurant is included. Guests can enjoy complimentary coffee at the hotel’s cafe, too.Guests are allowed access to the Water House, where they can relax at the spa and hot springs.The package is available throughout the year. For more information or reservations, call Ananti Namhae at (055) 860-0555.Welcoming the strawberry season, Park Hyatt Seoul’s Korean tea house The Lounge has prepared the Strawberry Afternoon Tea set.Strawberry desserts and savory items will be served on a three-tier porcelain tray. The menu includes smoked salmon, strawberry eclairs and fresh strawberries sprinkled with gold. A pot of traditional tea or coffee is included.The set is available until April 19 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It costs 39,000 won per person. For an additional 18,000 won, a glass of champagne can be added.For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2016- 1205.