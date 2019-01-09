Seoul taxi catches fire in driver's apparent self-immolation attempt

NATIONAL

A taxi caught fire in central Seoul after an apparent self-immolation attempt by its driver Wednesday, a firefighting service official said.The fire in the sedan taxi began near Gwanghwamun Station at around 6 p.m. The 64-year-old driver, who sustained two-degree burns to much of his body, is currently unconscious and being treated at the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital."The driver is believed to have set himself ablaze in a self-immolation attempt," a fire service official said on condition of anonymity.A witness said that the fire began from the passenger seat and then spread to the driver's body. Another said that the driver came out of his car and collapsed after the fire broke out following the sound of a blast. (Yonhap)