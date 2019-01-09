Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[CES 2019] Samsung CEO doubts marketability of rollable TV

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Jan 9, 2019 - 19:10
  • Updated : Jan 9, 2019 - 19:10
LAS VEGAS -- Samsung Electronics will not immediately join the new market for rollable TVs that surprised the world this week at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019, according to the company’s chief of consumer electronics division, raising doubt as to the “economic efficiency.”

During a press conference held Tuesday, Kim Hyun-suk pointed out, “The problem of rollable TVs is economics.”

The comment was made after Samsung’s archrival LG Electronics impressed the world with the industry’s first rollable organic light-emitting diode TV on Monday.

“I doubt the economic competitiveness of rollable TVs in a situation that does not guarantee profitability,” Kim said. 

CEO Kim Hyun-suk speaks during a press conference at CES 2019 in Las Vegas on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

“Samsung has not launched a rollable TV yet because it is not competitive enough in the market,” the CEO continued. “Samsung will jump into the market only if there are consumer needs for rollable TVs.”

The world’s top TV maker by market share for the past 13 straight years is pushing its liquid-crystal display-based quantum-dot light-emitting diode TV technology as mainstream against LG’s OLED TV technology.

Due to the cost effectiveness of LCD panels, Samsung’s TV business achieved a significant improvement in profitability last year, while LG has struggled with the low margins of OLED TV sales that led to a whopping 80 percent plunge in fourth-quarter operating profit.

“Samsung will maintain QLED and Micro LED technologies as two tracks of its TV business for the time being, with no plan to join the global trend toward OLED,” Kim said.

By Song Su-hyun

Korea Herald Correspondent (song@heraldcorp.com)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114