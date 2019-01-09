Court approves seizure of Japanese steelmaker’s assets over forced labor ruling

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A local court last week approved the seizure of Korean assets of Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. over Japan’s wartime use of South Korean forced labor, amid a diplomatic row between the neighboring countries.The move came as the firm has refused to follow the Oct. 31 ruling by South Korea’s top court to compensate four South Koreans forced into labor during Japan’s occupation of the Korean Peninsula.The Daegu District Court’s Pohang branch approved the seizure on Jan. 3, and the court is in the process of delivering the decision to the firm. The assets will be frozen once the company receives the documents ordering the seizure.PNR, a joint venture between a Japanese firm and South Korea’s top steelmaker Posco, said that it has yet to receive the documents from the court.The lawyers representing two of the victims requested the court to seize 81,075 shares of PNR on Dec. 31. The Japanese company is estimated to hold around 2.34 million shares of PNR, valued at some 11 billion won.The victims, however, did not request the sale of the assets, leaving open the possibility of negotiations with the Japanese firm.Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal plans to continue consulting with the Japanese government over its response to the court’s decision, according to Japanese media.In October, the Supreme Court ordered the Japanese firm to pay each plaintiff 100 million won ($89,800) in compensation. Lee Chun-sik, 95, is the only surviving victim out of the four. The following month, the top court ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate 10 former forced laborers in a separate ruling.Tokyo has denounced the rulings as “unacceptable,” saying all wartime reparations had been settled under a 1965 treaty that normalized diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan.In accordance with the Normalization Treaty, Japan plans to request consultation with the South Korean government to stop the seizure. If South Korea and Japan fail to reach an agreement during the consultations, Japan plans to seek the involvement of a third country for arbitration. If they still cannot find a middle ground, Japan will consider taking the case to the International Court of Justice, according to the media.Japan is also reportedly considering seizing assets of South Korean companies based in Japan or increasing tariffs on South Korean imports as countermeasures.The government is “extensively and carefully” reviewing what steps to take next, according to the Foreign Ministry. Seoul has set up a committee under Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to draw up follow-up measures that respect the judiciary’s decision without further damaging ties with Japan.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)