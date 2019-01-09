Hyundai unveils world’s first holographic AR navigation system

Introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show being held in Las Vegas, the holographic AR navigation technology delivers driving guidance by projecting navigational alerts through the windshield onto the road, the company said.
A holographic augmented reality navigation system is demonstrated on the Genesis G80. (Hyundai Motor)
The two have been collaborating since last September to develop holographic AR navigation technology in mass-produced vehicles. In addition, road tests have been conducted in South Korea to minimize system errors, it added. Hyundai Motor is a strategic investor in WayRay.
“This demo car is the first step of the proof of concept, but is an important step toward technology-driven innovation,” said Hwang Yun-seong, director of the open innovation business group at Hyundai Motor Group. “Future mobility windshields will be more than just a piece of glass. AR holographic-powered glass will serve as a platform to provide new services and open up new in-vehicle experiences.”
The holographic AR display also incorporates ADAS features like lane departure warnings and forward collision warnings, along with navigational features, such as lane guidance, destination points, and current speed in augmented reality, the company said.
