Apple thanks Korean police for seizing fake accessories

BUSINESS

(AFP)

US tech giant Apple is planning to present a plaque to officers at a local police unit to express its gratitude for their efforts to prevent the sale of fake accessories worth 1 billion won ($892,000), sources told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.As a token of thanks, Donald Shruhan, senior regional director for Apple’s Asia-Pacific operations, will visit the Bucheon Sosa Police Station in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday to deliver a plaque of appreciation to investigators who arrested local distributors of fake Apple charging cables and earphones.The fake products were reportedly shipped from China. The police are still attempting to trace the routes by which they entered the country, and the distributors are under investigation on suspicions of fraud and trademark violation, sources said.Shruhan previously worked with Pfizer to hunt down counterfeit Viagra and currently leads Apple’s anti-counterfeiting operations in China.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)