[K-talk] SHINee’s Minho to hold Asia fan meeting tour

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Jan 9, 2019 - 15:33
  • Updated : Jan 9, 2019 - 15:33
Minho of SHINee will be holding a solo fan meeting tour across Asia.

“Choi Minho Fan meeting Tour - Best Choi’s Minho” will kick off in Seoul on Feb. 17 before traveling to cities in Asia, including Tokyo from Feb. 23-24, Bangkok on March 2 and Taipei on March 3.


(S.M. Entertainment)

Minho debuted with SHINee in 2008. The boy band has released megahits, including “Replay” (2008), “Lucifer” (2011), “Sherlock” (2012) and “View” (2015). Minho has also demonstrated his talent in other fields, appearing in reality shows, TV drama series and movies.

The singer recently confirmed that he is starring in the Korean wartime movie “Jasngsa-ri 9.15” as one of the main characters, Choi Sung-phil. The movie has attracted attention as it also features Hollywood star Megan Fox.

Tickets for the fan meeting in Seoul will be available from 8 p.m. on Jan. 16 via the site Yes24.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)


