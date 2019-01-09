Go to Mobile Version

[K-talk] BTS to resume world tour in Japan

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Jan 9, 2019 - 15:34
  • Updated : Jan 9, 2019 - 15:34
BTS will resume its “Love Yourself” world tour this month, following its performances in Taiwan last month.

Since the Taiwanese leg of its tour, the group has been busy participating in year-end awards programs during which BTS took home a bagful of trophies. 


(Billboard)

The tour has 11 remaining concerts: Saturday to Sunday at Nagoya Dome in Japan; Jan. 19 in Singapore; Feb. 16-17 at Yafuoku Dome in Japan; March 20-21 and 23-24 at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong; and April 6-7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment, all remaining concerts have sold out.

“The fact that every concert held is performed at stadium-sized halls with no empty seats shows that BTS is as popular in Asia as they are in European countries,” said a staff member of the agency.

BTS’ latest repackaged album “Love Yourself –Answer” released in August last year has remained on the US-based Billboard’s main album chart for 19 consecutive weeks since it first entered the chart in September.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)


