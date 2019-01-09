[K-talk] BTS to resume world tour in Japan

Since the Taiwanese leg of its tour, the group has been busy participating in year-end awards programs during which BTS took home a bagful of trophies.
|(Billboard)
The tour has 11 remaining concerts: Saturday to Sunday at Nagoya Dome in Japan; Jan. 19 in Singapore; Feb. 16-17 at Yafuoku Dome in Japan; March 20-21 and 23-24 at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong; and April 6-7 in Bangkok, Thailand.
According to BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment, all remaining concerts have sold out.
“The fact that every concert held is performed at stadium-sized halls with no empty seats shows that BTS is as popular in Asia as they are in European countries,” said a staff member of the agency.
BTS’ latest repackaged album “Love Yourself –Answer” released in August last year has remained on the US-based Billboard’s main album chart for 19 consecutive weeks since it first entered the chart in September.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)