S. Korea expected to deliver promised Tamiflu to N. Korea as early as this week

South Korea is expected to deliver its promised Tamiflu antiviral medication to North Korea as early as this week as a necessary domestic approval process is under way, observers said Monday.



The South Korean government unveiled its plan to provide Tamiflu and other early medial detection kits to the North in December and discussed the issue with the United States through a joint working group session on North Korea late in the same month to make sure the aid doesn't violate sanctions.





(Yonhap)

"With regard to the Tamiflu provision plan, a discussion is under way through an inter-Korean exchange and cooperation promotion council," Baik Tae-hyun, the unification ministry's spokesman, told a regular press briefing.Sources said that the council is seeking to wrap up its discussion and make a final decision on the provision plan early this week. In that case, the medication could be delivered to the North either this week or next week.In 2009, Seoul provided around 400,000 doses of Tamiflu and 100,000 doses of Relenza antiviral drugs to North Korea through a land route across their western border. (Yonhap)