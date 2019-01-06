[K-talk] Apink drops video teaser for ‘%%’

ENTERTAINMENT

(Plan A Entertainment)

Apink has dropped a music video teaser for its song “%%” slated for release at 6 p.m. Monday.Representing the girl group, Plan A Entertainment unveiled the first music video teaser for “%%,” the title track of the upcoming EP “Percent,” at midnight Friday via Apink’s official fan page and social media channels.The 52-second clip features member Son Na-eun whispering some words while other members appear to be in the middle of a ritual: They are gathered around looking at a man’s suit floating in the air.The video shows the charismatic side of the members. “%%” is an electronic dance pop track that highlights the group’s innocent image and its “girl-crush” charm.Apink held concerts titled “2019 PINK COLLECTION: RED & WHITE” at the SK Handball Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.Fans previously voiced outrage at the stage costumes for Apink’s upcoming album, which include corsets. They expressed concerns that the corsets would restrict the movements of the members while they dance and sing onstage.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)