[Graphic News] Samsung No. 1 in number of patents filed for self-driving cars

WORLD

According to the data compiled by the European Patent Office, the number of applications related to self-driving cars filed in Europe was 3,998 in 2017, growing more than threefold from 922 in 2011.Samsung Electronics holds the largest number of patents between 2011 and 2017, 624, with US company Intel ranking second with 590.US chipmaker Qualcomm held 361, followed by Samsung Electronics’ smaller rival LG Electronics at 348 and Germany’s Bosch with 343.The figures show that information and communication technology companies have put more effort into securing self-driving technology than traditional car manufacturers.