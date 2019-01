BUSINESS

Philip Morris Korea Director Kim Byung-chul (left) poses for a photo during an initiation ceremony on Thursday in Seoul for the Community Chest of Korea’s Honor Society, an exclusive club for individuals who have donated at least 100 million won.Kim became the 2,027th member with his latest donation, which will be used to help medically vulnerable social groups, prevent the spread of poverty and reinforce environmental protection projects, the company said. Credit:PMK