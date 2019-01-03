Industry restless upon reports of Nexon being up for sale

BUSINESS

Shock waves rocked the gaming industry and the market on Thursday upon news reports that South Korea’s biggest game company, Nexon, is up for sale.



Kim Jung-ju, founder and biggest stakeholder in Nexon’s holding company, NXC, has begun the process of selling the estimated 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion) worth of shares he owns along with his wife, the Korea Economic Daily reported. Kim has appointed Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to jointly supervise the sales, the report stated, adding that the non-binding offer would be made next month. Both international banks declined to comment on the matter when approached by The Korea Herald.







Sudden Attack, developed and published by Neople, a Nexon subsidiary.



A Nexon representative declined to verify the rumors.



The 98.64 percent of NXC shares reportedly for sale comprises Kim’s 67.49 percent stake; a 29.43 percent stake owned by his wife, Yoo Jung-hyun; and a 1.72 percent stake held by Kim’s private company, Wise Kids.



The market value of Nexon, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is around 13 trillion won. The 47.98 percent stake in Nexon held by NXC is worth some 6 trillion won. NXC also holds shares in the stroller and furniture company Stokke and the Luxembourg-based bitcoin exchange Bitstamp.



Altogether, the selling price could be as high as 10 trillion won, reports said.



Potential buyers, according to industry speculation, include China’s Tencent, Korea’s Netmarble Games, China’s NetEase and the US’ Electronic Arts.



Tencent is the publisher of the mobile version of Nexon subsidiary Neopeople’s Dungeon & Fighter game in China. Purchasing Nexon would significantly decrease the royalty fees that Tencent must pay Neople, according to industry watchers. Furthermore, Tencent is one of the few players in the field with enough capital to acquire Nexon. The Chinese internet juggernaut owns the Fornite publisher Epic Games and League of Legends publisher Riot. The group has also published the mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, developed by PUBG Corporation under Bluehole. Tencent has a 10 percent stake in Bluehole.



Since the news first broke early Thursday morning, market reactions have been positive to Nexon subsidiaries Nexon GT and Netgame. As of 2 p.m., Nexon GT stocks rose 29.98 percent to 8,280 won from the previous day’s 6,370 won and Netgame’s rose 29.99 percent to 9,580 won from 7,370 won.



Nexon was founded by Kim Jung-ju in 1994. It first made its name domestically through the successful launch of massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Kingdom of the Winds,” which the company touts as the world’s first online graphic game.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)