Kim Ki-duk accusers cleared of false accusation

Filmmaker Kim Ki-duk speaks to press at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office in this June 12, 2018 file photo. (Yonhap)

An actress and producers of a TV show that accused filmmaker Kim Ki-duk of sexual assault have been cleared on charges of false accusations, which had been filed by Kim himself.Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Thursday that it has decided not to indict on charges of false accusations the actress who publicly claimed that Kim had coerced her into a sex scene and slapped her, or the producers of MBC’s investigative journalism show “PD Notebook” that aired her claims. Kim had admitted to physical contact, but claimed it was to the benefit of the filming.Prosecutors dismissed the sexual abuse charges on grounds of insufficient evidence, but summarily fined Kim 5 million won ($4,440) on the physical abuse charge.Officials said the actress’s claims could not be definitively stated as false. It added the report by “PD Notebook” was based on statements by actors and its intent appeared to be for the good of the public.The once-respected auteur’s reputation was severely tarnished when a series of testimonies accusing him of various degrees of sexual violence surfaced last year. Similar accusations also pelleted actor Cho Jae-hyun, who had worked with Kim on several occasions.The revelations came as part of the international #MeToo movement against sexual violence particularly in workplaces and inflicted by those in power.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)