[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Park Hyatt Seoul’s vinyl music bar The Timber House hosts Winter Yellowtail promotion.During weekday happy hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. guests can enjoy a 4-course meal featuring yellowtail. The set-course menu starts with salad, followed by a sushi platter, tempura and udon. The meal will be completed with an unlimited flow of white wine, house sake and Japanese draft beer.The promotion deal costs 69,000 won per person. For more information or reservation, call The Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s strawberry buffet has returned.The strawberry dessert buffet Salon de Strawberry is in its fourth season, featuring sweet desserts, savory dishes and finger food. For drinks, diners can choose from strawberry milkshake, strawberry parfait, strawberry daiquiri or sparkling wine.The buffet will be hosted at the hotel’s Lobby Lounge in collaboration with celebrated fashion doll Barbie. The venue will have decorations inspired by Barbie.The buffet costs 55,000 won on weekdays and 59,000 won on weekends. For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2276-3336.Millennium Seoul Hilton a room package deal for family guests, complete with a cooking class for children.Children aged from 7 to 13 can take part in a cooking class at Il Ponte, the hotel’s Italian restaurant. The class will be held every Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Feb. 22. During the class, parents can have a drink at the restaurant watching over their children.The package deal, costing 290,000 won, includes a one-night stay at a deluxe city-view room and comes with a buffet breakfast for two adults and one child.For reservations, call Millennium Seoul Hilton at (02) 317-3000.Welcoming the strawberry season, Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotels & Residences holds “Feel the Berry” promotion.The hotel’s cafe and bakery The Deli presents coconut berry smoothie and berry cream latte. Gourmet Bar presents strawberry vanilla latte, strawberry coconut blended, strawberry cream soda and strawberry gin.The strawberry promotion continues until the end of January, with the prices starting from 6,500 won.For more information, call Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel presents “Healing & Dine” promotion for guests who are seeking a relaxing day.The promotion deal includes a 60-minute facial or body treatment at the hotel spa. After or before the spa treatment, guests can dine at the lunch or dinner buffet at the hotel‘s all-day dining restaurant Feast.The promotion deal is only available on weekdays and is priced from 164,000 won per person. For more information or reservations call (02) 2211-1680.