Fire in Yangyang burns 20 ha of forest

A forest fire that broke out in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, on Tuesday has burned about 20 hectares of forest in two days, forcing the evacuation of 297 residents from the area.The fire department and forestry authority have dispatched 20 helicopters and 1,600 personnel in an effort to extinguish the fire before Wednesday afternoon. About 60 percent of the forest fire had been extinguished as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, but strong winds have made it difficult to get the fire under control.No casualties have been reported, but a total of 297 people living in Songcheon-ri and Sangpyeong-ri have been evacuated to shelters set up in a school and a village hall.The fire started on a hill in Songcheon-ri, a small town in Yangyang, around 4:12 p.m. Tuesday. The authorities dispatched 677 firefighters, police officers and government employees to put out the fire, but they struggled to fight the fire because of the rough mountain terrain and strong winds. Helicopters were pulled out from the operation after sunset, leaving firefighters to focus on preventing the blaze from spreading during the night.“We’ve faced difficulties in extinguishing the fire due to the heavy winds and dry condition, but we will make every effort to put out the fire as soon as possible by dispatching all possible manpower and equipment,” said the East Coastal Forest Fire Center of Gangwon Province.As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a drought warning for the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, including Yangyang and Gangneung in Gangwon Province. In 2005, a fire that continued for 32 hours engulfed Naksansa, a temple with more than 1,000 years of history.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)