Hyundai Rotem wins W150.8b subway car order in Egypt

BUSINESS

Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Wednesday it has received a 150.8 billion-won ($135 million) order to build subway cars for Egypt.







This virtual image provided by Hyundai Rotem shows the subway cars that the company will build for Egypt`s National Authority for Tunnels by 2021. (Yonhap)

In the deal signed with Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels, Hyundai Rotem will deliver 48 subway cars by 2021 and provide maintenance and repair services for them through 2031, the company said in a statement.Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, the world's fifth automotive conglomerate in terms of car sales. (Yonhap)