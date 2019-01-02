Hyundai aims to sell 7.6M vehicles in 2019

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. headquarters in southern Seoul (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday it is aiming to sell 7.6 million vehicles this year by focusing on major markets, such as the United States and China.In 2019, Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp.will strive to sell 4.68 million vehicles and 2.92 million units, respectively, in global markets, the companies said in separate regulatory filings.In the January-November period of 2018, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 6.75 million autos, up 1.96 percent from 6.62 million units on-year. December sales figures are due to be released Wednesday afternoon.For the whole of 2018, the carmakers set a sales target of 7.55 million units, up 4.1 percent from the 7.25 million they sold a year earlier.Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales. (Yonhap)