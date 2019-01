NATIONAL

Nearly 190,000 foreign nationals have become naturalized South Korean citizens over the past seven decades, government data showed.The Ministry of Justice said the number of people naturalized here since the enactment of the Nationality Act on Dec. 20, 1948, reached 189,193 as of the end of November.The nation’s first naturalization occurred on Feb. 8, 1957, when a then Taiwanese citizen who changed his name to Son Il-seung acquired South Korean nationality.