5G to change Korea’s telecom industry landscape in 2019

BUSINESS

The Year 2019 will be a cutthroat yet exciting year for South Korea’s telecommunications businesses as the introduction of faster fifth-generation telecom networks in March augurs upheavals in their own and other industries.



The Korean mobile operators at the forefront of the 5G commercialization are widely expected to escape their traditional areas of business, mainly centering on providing high-speed internet and high-quality calls, stretching out to the media industry by providing new services enabled by the 5G network.



Compared to the current 4G Long Term Evolution mobile network, the 5G network provides 20 times faster speed for data transmission, allowing users to download a 2-gigabyte high-definition movie in less than a second.

SK Telecom demonstrates 5G-enabled live broadcasting technology at the Bosingak bell-ringing ceremony in Jongro-gu, Seoul on Monday. (SKT)