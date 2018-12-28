[Breaking] Korea voices 'deep concern, regrets' about Japan's footage release amid radar spat

South Korea's defense ministry expressed "deep concerns and regrets" Friday over Japan's release of video footage related to an ongoing military radar spat, accusing Tokyo of releasing inaccurate facts. (Yonhap)
|(Yonhap)
NATIONAL
[Breaking] Korea voices 'deep concern, regrets' about Japan's footage release amid radar spatBy Yonhap
South Korea's defense ministry expressed "deep concerns and regrets" Friday over Japan's release of video footage related to an ongoing military radar spat, accusing Tokyo of releasing inaccurate facts. (Yonhap)
|(Yonhap)