[K-Talk] Shoo of girl group S.E.S. prosecuted for ‘habitual’ gambling

Shoo, a member of S.E.S. (Herald DB)

Shoo, a member of S.E.S., a girl group popular in the 1990s, has been prosecuted for habitually engaging in overseas gambling, the prosecutors’ office said Friday.The prosecution filed the criminal charge of “habitual gambling” against the 37-year-old entertainer whose real name is Yoo Soo-young. She was indicted without physical detention.According to the prosecutors’ office, Shoo engaged in gambling on several occasions in foreign countries, including Macau from August 2016 to May this year. The total money she gambled reached 790 million won ($617,000).Prosecutors, however, cleared Shoo of a swindling charge that was brought against her by two people surnamed Park and Yoon. They formally accused her of not paying back some 600 million won that they lent to the entertainer at a local casino.The prosecution instead prosecuted Yoon for lending the money even though he knew it would be used to gamble.The prosecution brought the charge of “conniving in gambling” against Yoon while determining that although Shoo did not pay back the loan, she had not intended to swindle Yoon and Park.The female trio S.E.S. were popular from its debut in 1997 to its disbandment in 2002. In 2010, shoo married a basketball star and had three children. (Yonhap)