[K-talk] First-generation idol group g.o.d drops 20th anniversary album

Representing g.o.d, Sidus HQ said Thursday the upcoming album will consist of 10 tracks, including not only new songs but also remakes of the group’s biggest hits.
|(iHQ)
A remake of “Road,” the title track of g.o.d’s fourth album, was arranged by MeloMance’s Jeong Dong-hwan. Singers IU, Henry, Yang Da-il and Jo Hyun-ah are also featured in the remake.
The boy band will hold a concert at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on Jan. 13, which marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut in 1999.
By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)