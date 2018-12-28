Go to Mobile Version

[K-talk] First-generation idol group g.o.d drops 20th anniversary album

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Dec 30, 2018 - 16:14
  • Updated : Dec 30, 2018 - 16:18
First-generation K-pop boy band g.o.d will drop an album on Jan. 10 in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Representing g.o.d, Sidus HQ said Thursday the upcoming album will consist of 10 tracks, including not only new songs but also remakes of the group’s biggest hits. 

(iHQ)


A remake of “Road,” the title track of g.o.d’s fourth album, was arranged by MeloMance’s Jeong Dong-hwan. Singers IU, Henry, Yang Da-il and Jo Hyun-ah are also featured in the remake.

The boy band will hold a concert at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on Jan. 13, which marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut in 1999.

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)


