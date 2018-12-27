SsangYong offers safe passage with 4WD SUVs

Not only the premium SUV G4 Rexton, but all the SUVs in the carmaker’s lineup -- including the Tivoli and the Rexton Sports -- provide comfort and safety for winter travelers thanks to “4Tronic” technology, which powers all four wheels so that they move forward on icy terrain and up steep mountain roads, the company said.
|SsangYong Motor’s G4 Rexton (SsangYong Motor)
The ample cargo space of SsangYong’s SUVs has also drawn attention from drivers who enjoy winter sports that require bulky equipment such as skiing, snowboarding and winter camping, it added. Its pickup line, the Rexton Sports, is particularly spacious with room for 1,011 liters of cargo and a deck that can accommodate a small tent.
The Tivoli, meanwhile, is a favorite among female drivers and young drivers in their 20s and 30s for its unique design, safety features and generous cargo space.
A long-bodied Tivoli Air is suitable for winter leisure, the company said, as it has 720 liters of cargo space -- 300 liters more than other cars in the Tivoli lineup. If the second-row passenger seats are folded, it can hold up to 1,440 liters of cargo.
The Tivoli remains one of SsangYong’s best-selling brands even in the winter. In November, the company sold 14,254 units, a 8.8 percent increase from the previous month.
“As a premium SUV maker, (SsangYong) has consistently developed various vehicles for leisure activities,” said the carmaker’s CEO Choi Johng-sik. “We will continue our efforts to cement our brand image as an SUV maker well matched with leisure sports.”
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)