Daewoo Shipbuilding workers reach tentative wage deal

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 27, 2018 - 20:51
  • Updated : Dec 27, 2018 - 20:51

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday it has tentatively reached a wage deal for this year.

Under the deal, the company agreed to raise employees' basic monthly wage by 21,000 won ($18.73) in 2019 while providing performance-based bonuses for this year, plus 1.5 million won in extra compensation.

Two officials of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. union launch a protest on Dec. 11, 2018 atop a tower crane calling for a swift wage deal. (Yonhap)



The management and the union also agreed to make joint efforts to improve treatment of workers at its affiliate firms.

The union is to vote on whether to accept the tentative deal on Monday, according to the shipbuilder. (Yonhap)



