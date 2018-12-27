S. Korea to provide N. Korea with Tamiflu soon: unification minister

NATIONAL

South Korea will provide North Korea with the antiviral medication Tamiflu in the near future, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said Thursday.



Speaking at a forum on inter-Korean healthcare cooperation, Cho said the envisioned aid will be helpful in building mutual trust with the North.



A unification ministry official said earlier that the aid is likely to be delivered in mid-January.







(Yonhap)

The ministry unveiled the Tamiflu provision plan last week, and discussed the issue with the United States when the two allies held a meeting of their joint working group on North Korea on Friday to make sure the aid doesn't violate sanctions.Officials said after the meeting that the humanitarian aid won clearance from the US. (Yonhap)