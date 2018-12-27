Former political leaders urge president to boost economy

NATIONAL

Former leaders of the ruling Democratic Party called on President Moon Jae-in on Thursday to pay more attention to economic issues next year while also expressing hope for the success of Moon's peace initiative.



The call came in a special luncheon held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.







President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

The former leaders said "the progress made by President Moon in inter-Korean relations this year will be highly evaluated in history," a Cheong Wa Dae spokesman said in a released statement."(We) hope the president will make more progress in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula," they were quoted as saying.The meeting involved four former lawmakers and leaders of the ruling party, including National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang.Assembly speakers are required to withdraw their party memberships before taking office. Other participants included former National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, who has also served as chairman of the Democratic Party."The luncheon was arranged as President Moon sought to listen to the opinions of senior political leaders," the Cheong Wa Dae spokesman said of the meeting.The senior leaders expressed concerns about the economy."They asked the president to take additional efforts next year to help revitalize our economy," the spokesman said. (Yonhap)