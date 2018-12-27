[Newsmaker] Military plans to ease restrictions on soldiers’ off-base activities, cellphone use

NATIONAL

South Korea’s conscripted soldiers will soon be allowed to go off base and to use cellphones in barracks after working hours, the country’s military said Thursday, as part of efforts to improve basic rights for rank-and-file soldiers.



The Ministry of National Defense also said that starting next year, the military will ease restrictions on vacation destinations for soldiers, who have been prohibited from going to places deemed too far for them to return to the barracks on time.



Every Korean able-bodied man is required to serve in the military for between 21 and 24 months, and the conscripted are prohibited from leaving the barracks unless they are granted vacation authorized by the military.



“By ensuring basic rights for men and women in uniform, we are going to create a creative, liberal military culture, while maintaining combat discipline,” Defense Minister Jeong Kyung-doo said.



(Yonhap)