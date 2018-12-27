Go to Mobile Version

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins another LNG ship order

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 27, 2018 - 10:27
  • Updated : Dec 27, 2018 - 10:39

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by sales, said Thursday it has won a $230 million order to build a liquefied natural gas ship.

Under the deal with an unidentified customer in the Oceania region, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the 174,000-cubic meter vessel by the end of 2021.


(Yonhap)

This month alone, Daewoo Shipbuilding has clinched deals to build six LNG ships.

With the latest order, the shipyard, located on Geoje Island some 470 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has received orders to build 47 ships valued at a combined $6.81 billion so far this year, achieving 93 percent of its annual order target of $7.3 billion for 2018, it said. (Yonhap)



