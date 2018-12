NATIONAL

The number of young people getting treatment for alcohol addiction neared 2,000 last year, doubling from seven years prior, a report said.The drinking rate among the young is declining, but the severity of problems from drinking is still heavy, with one 1 in 2 young peole drinking to dangerous levels, the report from the National Assembly Research Service said.There were 1,968 young people diagnosed as being addicted to alcohol last year, up 2.1-fold from 922 in 2010.