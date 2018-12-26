SK Innovation to debut at CES as new battery maker

BUSINESS

SK Innovation said Wednesday it will take part in the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in January in order to announce its makeover from a conventional petrochemical business to a battery and material developer.The SK Group subsidiary will introduce its technologies for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries, electricity storage systems and lithium-ion battery separators at the worlds’ biggest electronics show kicking off on Jan. 8 in Las Vegas.Its participation in CES marks the first among Korean battery makers, the company noted.“Industry watchers view SK Innovation’s decision to join the show as a result of its efforts to reform the company’s business structure centered on the traditional petrochemical business,” the company official said.The company had announced investment plans focusing on the battery business with an aim to establish battery plants not only in Korea, China and Europe, but also in the US by 2022.Its investment for overseas battery production facilities would reach 2.8 trillion won ($2.49 billion), according to the plans.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)