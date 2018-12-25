Trump says progress being made on N. Korea

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said Monday that progress is being made on the issue of North Korea and he looks forward to a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Trump posted the Twitter message with a photo showing him receiving a briefing from US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and National Security Council official Allison Hooker at the White House.







(Trump`s Twitter)

"Christmas Eve briefing with my team working on North Korea -- Progress being made. Looking forward to my next summit with Chairman Kim!" Trump tweeted, referring to Kim by his title, chairman of the North's State Affairs Commission.Trump didn't elaborate on what the progress is.Biegun returned from a trip to Seoul after talks with his South Korean counterpart as the denuclearization negotiations between the North and the United States remained in a stalemate over Pyongyang's demand for sanctions relief and Washington's insistence on keeping sanctions until the North's denuclearizationIn Seoul, Biegun said that the US is willing to allow American citizens to travel to the North for aid delivery, an apparent goodwill gesture that could serve as a face-saving way out of the impasse because it could allow aid to flow into the North without sanctions relief. (Yonhap)