President Moon wishes warm, thoughtful Christmas to everyone

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in hoped Christmas serves as a day to care about the less privileged and poor in his message posted on Twitter on Christmas morning Tuesday.



By citing a poem by popular poet Park No-hae, he wrote, "On Christmas morning, I am thinking of Jesus Christ's warmness that we all have in our hearts."







(Yonhap)

The poem titled "A Poem of That Winter" depicts the warmheartedness of a grandmother who worries about how the poor and weak are surviving in the brutal cold."The grandmother's heart is the same as that of Jesus," the president wrote.At the bottom of Moon's message is a picture of six little puppies wearing winter scarves that were born to a dog that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave Moon as a present during their September summit.The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said the scarves were made by first lady Kim Jong-sook and some South Korean children.Both faithful Catholics, the first couple attended Mass at a Catholic church in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, where Moon's mother resides, on Christmas Eve. (Yonhap)