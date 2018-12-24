S. Koreans set to leave for N. Korea to check road conditions

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A team of South Korean officials was set to visit North Korea on Monday to check the overall conditions of a road along the North's western region as part of a project to modernize and reconnect roads over their border.About 10 South Koreans, mostly from the unification and transport ministries, will cross into the North at around 9 a.m. via the western inter-Korean border to conduct the inspection of the 4-kilometer section of road along the North's Gyeongui line.They will return home later in the afternoon.The visit is a follow-up to a joint on-site inspection in August of a 160-km section of road from Kaesong, just north of the inter-Korean border, to Pyongyang. This time the inspectors are not bringing survey equipment.It also came right after the team visited North Korea for three days until Sunday to check a 100-km stretch along the North's eastern line.The inspections are in line with an agreement between their leaders in April to modernize and connect the roads and railways across their border, a project aimed at fostering balanced development and co-prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.The Koreas recently concluded an 18-day inspection of the North's railways in the western and eastern regions after the United Nations granted a sanctions waiver, ending a monthslong delay in the joint work.Seoul and Pyongyang are currently preparing to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the joint project at Panmun Station in Kaesong on Wednesday, but details have yet to be determined, including who will attend and how the event will be organized. (Yonhap)