Top 10 most-streamed Christmas songs in December

By Yim Hyun-su
  • Published : Dec 23, 2018 - 18:04
  • Updated : Dec 23, 2018 - 18:05
Genie Music has revealed some of the most-streamed Christmas carols in December.

The music steaming service said that “Because It’s Christmas” by Jelly Christmas 2012 Heart Project was the No. 1 Christmas single between Dec. 1 and Thursday.

The song by the supergroup boasting singers Sung Si-kyung and Park Hyo-shin as members was the only South Korean act to chart in the top five.

Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath The Tree” from her album “Wrapped in Red” was a runner-up, while Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas is You” was at No. 3.

Ariana Grande was at No. 4 with her single “Last Christmas” while the American a cappella group Straight No Chaser secured the fifth spot.

John Legend managed to have two songs among the top 10, including “Bring Me Love” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” featuring Esperanza Spalding.

Michael Buble and Jessie J were also some of the most streamed artists when it comes to Christmas songs. J Rabbit was one of only two Korean acts among the top 10 with its single “Winter Wonderland.”

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)


