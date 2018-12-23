Galaxy, QLED, Shin Ramyun top South Korean brands for 2019: poll

BUSINESS

Galaxy smartphones, quantum dot light-emitting diode TVs made by Samsung Electronics Co. and Shin Ramyun produced by Nongshim Co. were recognized as South Korea's top brands in 2019, a local poll showed Sunday.



According to a survey carried out on 30,000 people nationwide in November by Brandstock Corp., Samsung's Galaxy name ranked No. 1, getting 95.15 points out of a possible 100.







The premium QLED TVs made by the tech giant came in second with 94.95 points trailed by the spicy instant noodle finishing at third place at 94.62.Besides the three, Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway to the outside world, and LG Electronics Inc.'s V40 smartphone ranked in the top five in brand recognition. Hyundai Motor Co.'s luxury sub-division Genesis, LG's various TV sets, Korean Air Lines Co., Chamisul soju by Hite Jinro Co. and Grandeur near luxury sedan made by Hyundai all finished among the 10 leading brands in Asia's fourth-largest economy.The pollster said the Galaxy name has steadily been recognized as the leading brand among all local products, while Shin instant noodles, which posted overseas sales of $280 million this year, scored high among consumers. The food product made history last year for being the only South Korean food product to be sold in all Walmart Inc. outlets in the United States.The findings, meanwhile, showed that Samsung Electronics, the world's largest manufacturer of semiconductors and smartphones, had four products on the domestic top 30 brand list this year, with Hyundai Motor's and LG having three each.Among financials, Mirae Asset Daewoo Co., Shinhan Card Co. and KB Kookmin Bank made the prestigious list with Naver Corp. and KakaoTalk receiving high marks in the information tech sector."Leading South Korean brands are not only being recognized in the country but abroad as well, with IT, food and financials becoming familiar names alongside established brands, such as high tech names," Brandstock said. (Yonhap)