Ministry says no reports of S. Korean casualties in Indonesia's deadly tsunami

The foreign ministry said Sunday that there have been no reports of South Korean casualties from the tsunami that hit coastal areas of Indonesia around the Sunda Strait a day earlier.



Reports said that at least 43 people were dead and another 584 injured due to the tsunami on Saturday night.







A local walks near her damaged house hit by tsunami at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23, 2018 (Yonhap)

"There were some South Korean travelers who escaped to higher ground, and we have not received any confirmed reports of South Korean casualties," the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters."We will continue to check if there are any damages to our citizens and will provide consular assistance if needed," it added.The South Korean embassy in Indonesia has formed a task force to handle the case. It has also warned Korean residents in the Southeast Asian country that there will be risks of high waves near coastal areas until Tuesday. (Yonhap)