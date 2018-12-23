[Monitor] Household debt rises 6.1 percent in 2018

BUSINESS

The average debt of Korean households rose 6.1 percent to 75.31 million won ($66,700) as of March from a year ago, data showed Sunday.According to Statistics Korea, South Korean household assets on average reached 415.73 million won, up 7.5 percent from a year earlier, but the increase in household debt raised concerns over the impact of a possible hike in market rates.Local banks are poised to raise interest rates following the rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent Wednesday.