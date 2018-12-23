Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] Household debt rises 6.1 percent in 2018

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Dec 23, 2018 - 16:58
  • Updated : Dec 23, 2018 - 16:58

The average debt of Korean households rose 6.1 percent to 75.31 million won ($66,700) as of March from a year ago, data showed Sunday.

According to Statistics Korea, South Korean household assets on average reached 415.73 million won, up 7.5 percent from a year earlier, but the increase in household debt raised concerns over the impact of a possible hike in market rates.

Local banks are poised to raise interest rates following the rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent Wednesday.


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114