KCCI chief calls for closer ties with Moroccan businesses

|Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Park Yong-maan (Yonhap)
The head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged businesses to strengthen ties with Moroccan firms, highlighting the country’s push for industrial development.
“Morocco, which has signed free trade agreements with about 50 countries, holds geopolitical advantage for business expansion,” said Park Yong-maan, chairman of the KCCI, the nation’s largest group representing Korean businesses.
“I wish for broader cooperation with Korean companies (to support) Morocco’s drive for industrial development.”
Park was speaking at a joint business forum held in Casablanca, Morocco, with 200 government officials and business leaders attending Friday.
The list included South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon as well as Park Gwang-sik, vice president of Hyundai Motor, Park Young-choon, vice president of SK Innovation, and Joo Eu-ki, vice president of Samsung Electronics.
At the forum, the KCCI and its Moroccan counterpart, CGEM, also agreed to promote human exchanges and hold related forums with the aim of expanding bilateral business ties.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)