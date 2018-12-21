Seoul Global Center recruiting Korean-language instructors

NATIONAL

(Seoul Global Center)

The Seoul Global Center is recruiting Korean-language instructors to teach language classes for foreign residents here.To be eligible to apply, a level 2 certificate in Korean-language teaching and at least 700 hours of experience are necessary.The application deadline is Dec. 25, and the short list will be posted Dec. 28. Short-listed candidates will have until Jan. 6 to submit their teaching demonstration videos.The Seoul Global Center, a multilingual support institute that serves foreign residents in Seoul, was established in 2008 by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.The center offers free Korean-language classes for foreign residents. Regular classes last 12 weeks, and three levels are offered. The Test of Proficiency in Korean preparation course runs for eight weeks and has six levels.Anyone interested in taking a Korean-language class can visit the center with identification (a passport or alien registration card) and a color photo measuring 3 by 4 centimeters. A 30,000 won deposit is required, but will be refunded for learners with at least 80 percent attendance.The center also provides consultations in 12 languages on various subjects, including business, legal and labor disputes, and real estate transactions.For more information, visit http://global.seoul.go.kr.(herim@heraldcorp.com)